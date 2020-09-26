Clarion County Reports One New COVID-19 Case; 1,029 Additional Positives Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 26, that there were 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 102 cases.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/26/20 – 1,029

9/25/20 – 806

9/24/20 – 853

9/23/20 – 898

9/22/20 – 834

9/21/20 – 234

9/20/20 – 733

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 428 3 431 18 Butler 1034 11 1045 25 Clarion 120 1 121 3 Clearfield 317 2 319 5 Crawford 303 1 304 3 Elk 72 (1) 71 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 692 7 699 12 Jefferson 111 1 112 3 McKean 57 0 57 2 Mercer 720 5 725 17 Venango 84 0 84 1 Warren 42 1 43 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Elk County decreased from 72 on 9/26/20 to 71 on 9/26/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 19 and September 25 is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases. There were 26,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 392 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,830,292 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 68 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668 at 973 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Sept. 25:

Issued statement on Trump rallies in PA amid COVID.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.

