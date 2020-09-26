Community Learning Workshop Announces ‘Meet the Tutor’ Virtual Open House, Programming for Fall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Community Learning Workshop has been working hard developing ways to provide help to area students and their families during the pandemic.

The Workshop will kick off the fall with a “Meet the Tutor” virtual open house and informational session via Zoom on Tuesday, September 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Beginning Monday, October 5, Community Learning Workshop’s staff of Clarion University students will be offering homework help and tutoring for K-12 and adult learners via Zoom. This will include both drop-in hours and tutoring by appointment. Educational events will be offered via Zoom and a live weekly “Arts” hour with music and reading on Sunday evenings.

Weekly crafts and activities will also be available via their Facebook page.

All programs and services are provided free of charge.

Children and their parents are invited to meet the tutors, ask questions about the programming and procedures, and offer suggestions on how the Workshop can best serve area families.

Families can join the Open House on September 29 here:

https://clarion.zoom.us/j/97848634851

Community members can access the calendar of drop-in hours, tutoring times, and events here:

www.calendarwiz.com/communitylearningworkshop

Anyone wishing to receive services from the Workshop this fall must complete a Client Registration Form: https://forms.gle/krVQyiee5GPpKfXw7

For more information, please email LearningWorkshop@clarion.edu.

Please also check the Workshop out on Facebook and Instagram: ClarionCLW

