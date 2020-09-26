High School Football Recaps for Week Three

Week Three Game-by-Game Recaps.

Brookville 44, Karns City 0

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – On a warm Friday night in Brookville, the Brookville Raiders rode a six interception performance to a 44-0 victory over Karns City. Brookville put together a dominant display, controlling the game from start to finish.

The Brookville defense snagged six interceptions on the night, stopping the Gremlins’ offense in their tracks. Jack Krug led the way offensively for Brookville, completing 26 of 37 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Braiden Davis hauled in six catches for 97 yards, while Brayden Kunselman rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – The combination of Cal German to Ethan Burford accounted for three touchdowns in helping Central Clarion upend Moniteau 46-14 on Friday evening at West Sunbury.

German finished the game completing 17-of-33 passes for 425 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed three of the touchdown passes to Burford who finished with seven catches for 246 yards. Cutter Boggess caught five passes for 66 yards and a score. Hunter Craddock caught two passes for 75 yards with a score.

Boggess led the Wildcats ground game with 45 yards on four carries with a pair of scores.

DuBois 24, Punxsutawney 0

DuBOIS Pa. – DuBois snapped a 700 day long losing streak as they defeated Punxsutawney 24-0. The DuBois defense was key in their victory, as they held the Chucks to 90 yards of offense while forcing two turnovers. Zach Henery rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers, while Cam-Ron Hays went 6-for-8 passing with 76 yards and a touchdown.

Union/ A-C Valley 45, Curwensville 0

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – The Union/ A-C Valley Falcon Knights took care of business against Curwensville, cruising to a 45-0 victory to remain undefeated in 2020.

Quarterback Tanner Merwin led the way for the Falcon Knights, throwing for 134 yards, rushing for 62 yards, and scoring three combined touchdowns. Caden Rainey also had a big game, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also snagging four passes for 74 yards. Skylar Roxbury was the standout player on defense for Union/A-C Valley, snagging three interceptions.

Keystone 28, Brockway 0

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The Keystone Panthers scored three late first half touchdowns en route to a 28-0 victory over Brockway. Nick Weaver rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Taylar Altman also ran for 97 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Hogue had a big game on defense, registering 11 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

After a cagey first quarter, Nick Weaver broke the deadlock with a 14-yard touchdown run, putting the Panthers up 7-0. After getting a defensive stop and the ball back, Keystone scored again on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Bret Wingard to Weaver, increasing the lead to 14. On the last play of the first half, Keenan Heeter snagged an interception for Keystone and returned the ball 59 yards to paydirt, scoring a backbreaking touchdown to go up 21-0 at halftime.

The second half was defined by Keystone’s defensive resilience. Brockway found themselves on Keystone’s one yard line three times in the second half, but Keystone stood tall, denying the Rovers points on all three attempts. Steve Shetler intercepted a fourth quarter pass on Brockway’s third goal line trip to preserve the shutout.

The lone second half score came late in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run by Altman. With the 28-0 victory, the Panthers move to 2-1 on the season, while Brockway drops to 0-3. Keystone plays Curwensville next week at Curwensville, and Brockway has a week four bye.

Ridgway 45, Bradford 14

BRADFORD, Pa. – Ridgway rode a solid offensive performance and took advantage of Bradford’s mistakes to defeat Bradford 45-14 on Friday night. Ridgway signal caller Ben Briggs threw for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Gresco led all Elkers receivers with 45 yards.

Bradford stuck with the Elkers early on, but a pair of special teams snafus gave Ridgway prime field position. The Elkers scored on both short field opportunities, expanding their lead to 24-0 at the half. More Braford miscues early in the second half doomed the Owls, as the Elkers accumulated a five possession lead. Bradford was able to get some redemption with two late consolation touchdowns, but Ridgway emerged comfortable victors for their second win of the season.

St. Marys 23, Kane 7

Smethport 39, Elk County Catholic 6

SMETHPORT, Pa. – Noah Lent’s dominant five touchdown performance propelled Smethport past Elk County Catholic via a wide 39-6 decision. Lent completed 6-of-10 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Smethport was in control all night, scoring early and often courtesy of a strong running game and offensive line play. Smethport took a 25-0 lead into the half, and sustained their momentum in the second stanza, scoring 19 more points. The Hubbers defensive line shut down Elk County Catholic’s potent rushers, keeping them off the board until an 89 yard consolation touchdown run by Sam Kaul on the last play of the game.

Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0

EMPORIUM, Pa. – Coudersport cruised to a 45-0 win over Cameron County courtesy of a strong rushing attack and vicious defense. Coudersport scored all 45 of their points in the first half, scoring two offensive touchdowns, two blocked punt return touchdowns, and a pick six. Quarterback Hayden Keck ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while Brandt Kightlinger added 57 yards and a score.

Otto-Eldred 40, Port Allegany 30

PORT ALLEGANY Pa. – A clutch fourth quarter propelled the Otto-Eldred Terrors to a 40-30 win over the Port Allegany Gators on Saturday. Terrors quarterback Cole Sebastian had a huge outing in the victory, throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown. Josh Rhinehart was Otto-Eldred’s top receiver, catching five passes for 97 yards.

The Terrors fell behind 14-0 after the Gators scored two first quarter touchdowns. The second quarter belonged to Otto-Eldred, who tied the score at 14 at halftime. After the squads traded third quarter touchdowns, the Terrors controlled the final stanza, scoring three fourth quarter touchdowns to secure the victory. Otto-Eldred’s defense was vital in the win, forcing three interceptions, including two by Ethan Smith.

