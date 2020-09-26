Karns City Falls to Brookville in Lopsided Contest

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – On a warm Friday night in Brookville, the Brookville Raiders rode a six interception performance to a 44-0 victory over Karns City.

(Photos by Kyle Yates Photography.)

Brookville put together a dominant display, controlling the game from start to finish.

The Brookville defense snagged six interceptions on the night, stopping the Gremlins’ offense in their tracks. Jack Krug led the way offensively for Brookville, completing 26 of 37 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Braiden Davis hauled in six catches for 97 yards, while Brayden Kunselman rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Brookville got on the board early, as Krug connected on a 15-yard pass with Kyle Macbeth, giving the Raiders a 6-0 lead. The Raiders’ offensive explosion came in the second quarter, beginning with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Krug to Robert Keth. The touchdown increased Brookville’s lead to 12-0 with nine minutes to play in the second quarter.

Krug and Keth high-five after their TD

Brookville quickly got back on the board as Krug connected with Kunselman for Krug’s third touchdown of the night, giving Brookville an 18-0 lead, and a firm hold on the game. After quickly getting the ball back, Brookville scored again just before halftime on an 8-yard run by Krug. The final touchdown of the half expanded the lead to 25-0 at the break.

Brookville’s defense was the story of the game, as their ability to force turnovers and stop the run gave Karns City fits. Karns City registered only 33 yards of offense in the first half as Brookville was able to control the line of scrimmage, stuffing the Gremlins’ strong rushing attack. The second half was dictated by Brookville’s ball-hawking instincts, as the Raiders picked off four passes to cement the victory.

The remainder of Brookville’s points were scored in the third quarter. Krug connected with Kunselman for the pair’s second touchdown of the game to put Brookville up 32-0, and Kyle Macbeth found paydirt after a 45-yard run to increase the lead to 38. The final score of the game came courtesy of Robert Keth, who picked off a pass and ran 45 yards for a touchdown.

Brookville’s dominant performance moves them to 3-0, tops in the D9 South Large School Division. Karns City takes its first loss, dropping to 2-1. Brookville squares off against Moniteau next week, while Karns City faces off against Punxsutawney.

