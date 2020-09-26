Keystone Powers Through Brockway

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The Keystone Panthers scored three late first half touchdowns en route to a 28-0 victory over Brockway on Friday.

(Photo courtesy of: Jared Bakasya)

Nick Weaver rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Taylar Altman also ran for 97 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Hogue had a big game on defense, registering 11 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

After a cagey first quarter, Nick Weaver broke the deadlock with a 14-yard touchdown run, putting the Panthers up 7-0. After getting a defensive stop and the ball back, Keystone scored again on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Bret Wingard to Weaver, increasing the lead to 14. On the last play of the first half, Keenan Heeter snagged an interception for Keystone and returned the ball 59 yards to paydirt, scoring a backbreaking touchdown to go up 21-0 at halftime.

The second half was defined by Keystone’s defensive resilience. Brockway found themselves on Keystone’s one yard line three times in the second half, but Keystone stood tall, denying the Rovers points on all three attempts. Steve Shetler intercepted a fourth quarter pass on Brockway’s third goal line trip to preserve the shutout.

The lone second half score came late in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run by Altman. With the 28-0 victory, the Panthers move to 2-1 on the season, while Brockway drops to 0-3. Keystone plays Curwensville next week at Curwensville, and Brockway has a week four bye.

