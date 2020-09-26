Knox Man Caught Selling Meth Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who was reportedly involved in the distribution of methamphetamine and suboxone entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 23, 44-year-old Dan Wesley Fair entered pleaded guilty to the following charges:

– Criminal Solicitation – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Criminal Solicitation – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (seven counts)

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (eight counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (eight counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (eight counts)

Fair remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for October 21.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by a probation check in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a CNET detective was contacted by a Clarion County Probation Officer on June 18 in reference to a cell phone the officer obtained from Dan Wesley Fair. The officer reported there were messages in the phone, indicating Fair was actively involved in the distribution of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

The officer observed text and Facebook Messenger messages between Fair and a known female and Fair and a known male using common terms for controlled substances known in the distribution of controlled substances, the complaint states.

When the phone was powered on, the home screen displayed the message, “This phone belongs to Wes Fair,” the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, a search of the phone found the following:

On May 24, 2019, around 6:56 p.m., Fair reached out to a known male on Facebook Messenger and solicited him to purchase suboxone, a schedule III controlled substance, for $10.00.

On October 26, 2019, around 6:05 p.m., Fair agreed, via Facebook Messenger messages, to provide two known males with methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.

Around 2:58 p.m. on December 6, 2019, Fair took a photo of a rock of crystal methamphetamine with his cell phone camera, and the properties of the photograph had GPS enabled, showing that the photograph was taken at Fair’s residence.

Around 6:50 p.m. on January 14, 2020, Fair made arrangements, via Facebook Messenger messages, to meet another known male to deliver methamphetamine.

On April 27, 2020, around 6:34 p.m., Fair received a message from a fourth known male, asking if there was “any up around,” and Fair replied for the male to “stop over.”

On May 3, 2020, around 7:13 p.m., Fair arranged for a fifth known male to purchase a “ball” of methamphetamine for $180.00 and arranged to sell the same known male $50.00 of methamphetamine again around 1:17 p.m. on May 5, with both transactions arranged through Facebook Messenger.

Around 7:00 a.m. on May 15, Fair messaged a sixth known male in reference to delivering controlled substances, and stated: “If you want to catch one, you know where I live.”

Around 1:57 p.m. on May 15, Fair messaged with a seventh known male, via Facebook Messenger, to provide $400.00 of methamphetamine. He messaged the same male again on May 28 to deliver methamphetamine.

On June 3, around 7:16 p.m., Fair advised a known female that he saved her a “ball” and told her: “We are in the shed.”

Fair was interviewed at the Clarion County Jail on June 30 about the drug activity on his phone.

According to the complaint, Fair reportedly admitted that all of the conversations were about him selling methamphetamine and suboxone. He stated that he sells methamphetamine to “make a little bit of money.” He also reportedly stated he was trying to quit selling methamphetamine.

Fair told the detective that he sells methamphetamine out of his shed, located at his home in Salem Township, Clarion County, the complaint indicates.

He also reported that he usually communicates through Facebook Messenger. He told investigators that when someone wants to buy methamphetamine, they pull up, and he runs it out to them from his shed, and when he has methamphetamine delivered to his residence, the vehicle pulls up, and he runs out from the shed to get it, according to the complaint.

The detective then applied for and was granted a search warrant for Fair’s cell phone.

Fair was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2.

