Knights of Columbus to Provide a Taste of ALF This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Think you’ll miss a taste of the Autumn Leaf Festival this year? Think again!

The Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council 7549 will be providing their tasty Italian Sausage Sandwiches again this fall with a few changes.

Instead of the usual place uptown, the location of their stand will be at Clarion Ford on Saturday, Sept 26, and Sunday, Sept 27, and Friday, October 2, to Sunday, October 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily until they run out.

Sandwiches can be made ready to eat or the meat/bun can be packaged separately for you to build at home. Curbside service will also be provided.

Call in your order in advance to 814-229-6421 or stop in at the stand during operating hours.

Preorders are recommended (especially for large orders) since the supply will be limited. You can find a preorder form at this link.

Kettle Corn may be available for purchase on-site as well.

Knights of Columbus will also be serving up sandwiches on-site at Mechanistic Brewing from 12:00 noon until dusk on Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3.

By supporting the Knights, you aid many charitable causes which the Knights assist including the Immaculate Conception School Scholarship program, the Clarion Public Library, the Coats for Kids program, Community Action, Clarion YMCA, Kids Backpack Program, Special Olympics, Food for Friends, Clarion Hospital Foundation, Clarion University Campus Ministry, and Clarion Little League.

