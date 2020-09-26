Oberlander Urges Residents to Participate in October 17 Shredder Event

CLARION, Pa. – Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) is encouraging residents to participate in her upcoming free Shredder Event in the parking lot of her Clarion District Office on Saturday, October 17, as a way to protect themselves from identity theft.

“Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, identity theft has continued as one of the fastest-growing financial crimes,” Oberlander said. “Sadly, tough times bring out unscrupulous individuals looking to make a fast buck by scamming people out of their life savings or diverting much-needed assistance to their own accounts. That’s why it always a good idea to have documents with personal and sensitive information securely shredded.”

From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on October 17, residents can stop by Oberlander’s District Office at 160 South Second Avenue in Clarion and have their documents securely shredded on-site, at no charge to them, by Iron Mountain.

Due to social distancing guidelines, Oberlander asked that people put their shredding in bags or boxes in their trunks or cargo areas and stay in their vehicles when coming to drop them off. She and her staff will then take the items so that the event can be as contact-free as possible.

Documents that are encouraged to be shredded include those with credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and bank account information. Residents are asked to bring just papers and documents in loose form. Magazines and books will not be accepted.

