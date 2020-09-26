Ricky Lee Good, 65, of Dayton, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Albany, Georgia, to Robert and Anna Mae (Kammerdiener) Good.

He lived in the Dayton area his entire life. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1972.

In his earlier years Rick worked at Freeport Brick and Don Ankney Strip Mining. He owned Goods Service Station in Dayton for many years before establishing Good’s Home Improvement, a building and remolding company that he retired from in 2017.

Rick was eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved to make people laugh. He had a welcoming smile and infectious laugh that could be heard above all in a crowd. He was the proud grandpa of a special granddaughter, Sierra. He enjoyed attending her sporting events and was her biggest fan. Rick loved to attend car shows and visiting with friends he met there. His solitude was escaping to the woods and mountains to enjoy all of God’s amazing creations. He particularly loved fall, the season to go bow hunting. He had several fond memories of hunting many years in Colorado with very special friends. Rick was a member of the Dayton United Methodist Church, serving in various positions throughout the years.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Anna Mae Good of Smicksburg; loving wife of 48 years, Barbara (Rupp) Good whom he married on Mar. 18, 1972; daughter, Sheri L. Patterson and husband, Kevin, of Dayton; granddaughter, Sierra F. Patterson; one brother, J. Scott Good and companion, Barb Kovach of Dayton; three sisters-in-law, Terry Good of Smicksburg, Sherry Altman of Rural Valley, and Irene Ferra of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry E. Good who died June 2, 2011, and David B. Good who died Oct. 20, 2008.

Friends and family will be received from 1 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E Church Ave, Dayton, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the church with Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.

Interment will be in Concord Presbyterian Cemetery, Wayne Twp., Dayton, PA.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s honor to the Tom Siple Foundation, which offers hunts and outdoor adventures to the disabled, handicapped, and terminally ill recipients: Tom Siple Foundation, C/O Mark Hildbrand, 1656 Ringgold Timblin Road, Timblin, PA 15778.

