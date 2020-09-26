Sep. 24-25 Volleyball Roundup: Burns’ Big Match Leads Clarion

Korrin Burns’ spectacular 30 kill performance lifted Clarion to a win over Maplewood, while Union fell to C-L in four sets.

After Clarion dropped the first set, the Bobcats rallied to win sets two, three, and four to win the match. Burns’ 30 kills were tops for Clarion, who also received 19 kills from Erica Selfridge. Selfridge added 19 digs, while Burns, Breanna Campbell, and Jordan Best had 14 digs apiece. Campbell had a superb match, supplying 54 assists in the victory. With the win, Clarion moves to 5-0 on the season.

Union won the first set in their match against C-L, but Union was unable to sustain their momentum, dropping a 3-1 decision. Dominika Logue had a solid game for Union, notching 11 kills and 3 aces. Morgan Cumberland added 26 assists in a losing effort. The loss moves Union to 3-3 in 2020. The Knights will hit the court next on September 28, as they face Karns City at Union.

September 23

Clarion vs. Maplewood (Clarion Wins 3-1)

Set One: 26-24 Maplewood

Set Two: 25-18 Clarion

Set Three: 25-15 Clarion

Set Four: 25-22 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 30 kills, 14 digs

Erica Selfridge: 19 kills, 19 digs

Breanna Campbell: 54 assists, 14 digs

Clarion lost the JV match

Top JV Performers for Clarion:

Gia Babington: 5 kills

Bailey Rupert: 5 kills

September 24

Union vs. C-L (C-L Wins 3-1)

Set One: 26-24 Union

Set Two: 25-22 C-L

Set Three: 25-20 C-L

Set Four: 25-22 C-L

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 11 kills, 3 aces

Hailey Kriebel: 9 kills, 4 aces

Morgan Cumberland: 26 assists

C-L won the JV match (2-1)

