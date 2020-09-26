Sep. 24-25 Volleyball Roundup: Burns’ Big Match Leads Clarion
Korrin Burns’ spectacular 30 kill performance lifted Clarion to a win over Maplewood, while Union fell to C-L in four sets.
After Clarion dropped the first set, the Bobcats rallied to win sets two, three, and four to win the match. Burns’ 30 kills were tops for Clarion, who also received 19 kills from Erica Selfridge. Selfridge added 19 digs, while Burns, Breanna Campbell, and Jordan Best had 14 digs apiece. Campbell had a superb match, supplying 54 assists in the victory. With the win, Clarion moves to 5-0 on the season.
Union won the first set in their match against C-L, but Union was unable to sustain their momentum, dropping a 3-1 decision. Dominika Logue had a solid game for Union, notching 11 kills and 3 aces. Morgan Cumberland added 26 assists in a losing effort. The loss moves Union to 3-3 in 2020. The Knights will hit the court next on September 28, as they face Karns City at Union.
September 23
Clarion vs. Maplewood (Clarion Wins 3-1)
Set One: 26-24 Maplewood
Set Two: 25-18 Clarion
Set Three: 25-15 Clarion
Set Four: 25-22 Clarion
Top Performers for Clarion:
Korrin Burns: 30 kills, 14 digs
Erica Selfridge: 19 kills, 19 digs
Breanna Campbell: 54 assists, 14 digs
Clarion lost the JV match
Top JV Performers for Clarion:
Gia Babington: 5 kills
Bailey Rupert: 5 kills
September 24
Union vs. C-L (C-L Wins 3-1)
Set One: 26-24 Union
Set Two: 25-22 C-L
Set Three: 25-20 C-L
Set Four: 25-22 C-L
Top Performers for Union:
Dominika Logue: 11 kills, 3 aces
Hailey Kriebel: 9 kills, 4 aces
Morgan Cumberland: 26 assists
C-L won the JV match (2-1)
