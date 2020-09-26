 

SPONSORED: Wessex Performance Is Offering Excellent Deals on Husqvarna Equipment Today Only!

Saturday, September 26, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wessex-showroomSLIGO, Pa. – Hurry in to Wessex Performance today, Saturday, September 26, only to take advantage of this sale!

The sale begins bright and early at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

wessex-handhelds

20% OFF OF ALL HUSQVARNA HANDHELDS!!

wessex-mowers

10% OFF OF ALL HUSQVARNA MOWERS!!
While you are there you can talk to them about giving your car, truck, boat, or camper somewhere nice to spend the winter.

wessex-building

Wessex Performance offers limited spots in a building where the temperature will stay 40 degrees. The building has an alarm system and is inspected Monday through Friday.

wessex-storage

Vehicle owners can access the building during business hours, call 814-745-2001 for details.

Wessex Performance is located at 2020 Madison Street Extension, Sligo, PA 16255.

Find them on Facebook.

wessex logo 2020


