Stefanie A. Rankin

Stefanie Ann Rankin, 49, of Emlenton, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones, following an eight-year courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born October 7, 1970, to Paul and Peg Rankin of Clintonville, Steff attended Franklin High School and graduated from Clarion University. Her life was spent helping others, working as a live-in nanny, the activities director at Highland Oaks assisted living facility, and a supervisor of the drug and alcohol program at Summit Academy.

In her personal life she lived life on her terms, enjoying the salty sea air of Sanibel Island, the glitz of 80s hair band rock, and the serenity of Rankin’s Riverside Retreat with her collection of animals. Many family and friends that knew her have been changed for good. Steff asks that when you think of me, you think of someone who echoes “Go Big or Go Home.”

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements. Funeral services where private. Family and friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Memorials donations in Stef’s honor can be sent to Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox PA 16232; Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, Box 641, Grove City Ohio, 43123 or to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Passavant Hospital, Attention Libby Shumaker, 9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburg PA 15237, please state in the memo Patient care fund.

