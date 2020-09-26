T-Shirts Are In! mALF Plans Taking Shape.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The new mALF t-shirts have arrived, and additional plans for the mini Autumn Leaf Festival in downtown Clarion are continuing to take shape as the date of the festival approaches.

Jim Crooks, a member of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee, told exploreClarion.com that the mALF t-shirts, pictured above on committee members, arrived earlier this week, and he also received news about another food vendor that will be coming to town.

Bamboo Palace, a long-time favorite serving Chinese food specialties, will be setting up behind Infusion Night Club and Grille for the mALF weekend.

Plans are also taking shape for Fulmer House Books & Collectibles, who will be hosting Farmers & Crafters at The Fulmer House from Thursday, October 1, through Sunday, October 4, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Vendors at the Fulmer House will vary from day to day. Some of the vendors include Delynn Raymond with her handcrafted Halloween decorations, Simple-Goods with homemade hot/cold aromatherapy packs, Heather Fox of Fox Custom Designs, The Country Crafty, and Twig n’ Kooties’ with plants of many varieties.

“At a Destination Clarion Downtown meeting, we were told by the borough representatives that we would be allowed to do events on our properties. Several of us immediately loved the idea of being able to bring a bit of the Spirit of ALF to the borough,” Jennifer Fulmer Vinson of the Fulmer House explained.

“I realized we had space at the Fulmer House for four vendors, spaced out safely. Downtown Deal days are October 1st through the 3rd, so it seemed to make sense for us to offer space to local Farmers and Crafters to join us.”

Vinson noted the voting for the annual “Fulmer House Flip” will be held via their Facebook page, and the winner will be announced on Sunday.

“Ultimately, it is about small businesses helping each other as well as giving the local folks something to look forward to.”

The Fulmer House isn’t the only downtown business hosting crafters, either.

Mechanistic Brewing – which will be open both Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, from noon to sunset for an outdoor only mALF Celebration – will have the following craft vendors set up both days from noon to 4:00 p.m.:

– Karl Jacobson Studio

– Jake Jacobson of Tre Kronor Studio

– Pine Springs Pottery

– Brenda Bunch’s sewing creations

– Etch N Time Laser Engraving

– Touch of Grace wood flowers

Food vendors at Mechanistic Brewing, both Friday and Saturday, are the Knights of Columbus who will have their sausage sandwiches and kettle corn and The Brick Oven that will provide wood-fired pizza.

“The idea came from speaking with Randy Cyphert of Knights of Columbus,” Chelsea Alexander of Mechanistic Brewing said.

“He asked about doing a pop-up to sell their sausage sandwiches sometime at the brewpub, which I thought was a great idea. Then, I thought about all the amazing craft vendors who work all year long to sell at ALF and how disappointing that must be for them.”

Chelsea said she then began reaching out to friends, who were excited about the idea and more than willing to pitch in and help.

“Growing up in Clarion, ALF is a holiday here, just as exciting as Thanksgiving and Christmas. We can’t simply cancel a holiday. We just have to celebrate it in a new way this year.”

It was then a matter of little things falling into place, from craft and food vendors to entertainment, according to Chelsea.

“We need ALF. We need to celebrate our town before winter hibernation begins.”

The Destination Clarion Downtown committee has been key to putting together mALF and supporting each other’s plans, Chelsea noted.

“They have a love for our town and our people. Even though ALF won’t be traditional this year, and I know this town loves tradition, it will still be good, fun, and bring us together, something we desperately need right now.”

On Friday, Mechanistic Brewing will also have an open mic night, as well as, ALF Trivia with C93 radio. On Saturday, they will host Brass Band, DJ Espo Jams, and The Byson Band. All times are still to be determined.

While mALF will offer bits of an autumn celebration, Chelsea stressed that they fully support the borough council’s decision not to hold the full traditional Autumn Leaf Festival.

“They really had no choice,” she noted.

Mechanistic Brewery will be following the pandemic regulations by wearing masks, keeping a safe distance, and limiting those in attendance.

