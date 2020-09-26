Union/A-C Valley Bests Curwensville on Merwin’s Dual-Threat Effort

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – The Union/ A-C Valley Falcon Knights took care of business against Curwensville, cruising to a 45-0 victory to remain undefeated in 2020.

Quarterback Tanner Merwin led the way for the Falcon Knights, throwing for 134 yards, rushing for 62 yards, and scoring three combined touchdowns. Caden Rainey also had a big game, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also snagging four passes for 74 yards. Skylar Roxbury was the standout player on defense for Union/A-C Valley, snagging three interceptions.

After the Falcon Knights started the game by forcing a quick three-and-out, Union/A-C Valley rattled off a seven-play, 49-yard drive that culminated with a Merwin one-yard touchdown run. The Falcon Knights only rushed the ball in their opening drive, and the Union/A-C Valley offensive line carved out massive holes for their rushers to exploit. The touchdown put the Falcon Knights up 7-0.

Curwensville looked poised to respond with a drive of their own after a big kick return started their drive on Union/A-C Valley’s 35-yard line. Unfortunately, Curwensville’s offensive momentum petered out, and they came away empty-handed after missing a field goal attempt. Union/A-C Valley promptly stormed down the field, with Merwin connecting with Rainey on two long passes to quickly flip the field on the Golden Tide. Eli Penny finished off the drive with a touchdown on a powerful run up the middle, putting the Falcon Knights up 13-0 late in the first quarter.

Union/A-C Valley found paydirt on their next two possessions, mixing rushing and passing to devastating effect. Caden Rainey and Kylar Culbertson each found the endzone, giving all four of the Falcon Knights’ main rushers a first-half touchdown. The remainder of the second quarter resulted in no points for either team, as Curwensville forced Union/A-C Valley into a turnover on downs, while Skylar Roxbury snagged his first of three interceptions for the Falcon Knights. Union’s two second-quarter touchdowns made the score 25-0 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same for Union/A-C Valley, as the Falcon Knights maintained their unstoppable offensive rhythm. In the first possession of the second half, Merwin connected with Karter Vogle for Union/A-C Valley’s first passing touchdown of the night, making the score 32-0 and securing the victory. The Falcon Knights’ defense was suffocating in the second half, picking off three passes. Skylar Roxbury notched his second and third interceptions, while Ryan Cooper also picked off a pass.

Two more second-half touchdowns scored by Merwin and Gaven Bowser expanded the Falcon Knights’ lead to 45-0, bookending a well-rounded performance from Union/A-C Valley.

The Falcon Knights improve to 3-0, while Curwensville drops to 0-2. The Falcon Knights have their biggest early-season test next week, as they face Redbank Valley on Thursday, Oct. 1 in New Bethlehem. Curwensville’s next game will be at home against Keystone.

