Week Three Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

District 9 – Week 3 Scores
South Large School Division
Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14 – Final
Brookville 44, Karns City 0 – Final
Dubois 24, Punxsutawney 0 – Final
South Small School Division
Union/A-C Valley 45, Curwensville 0 – Final
Keystone 28, Brockway 0 – Final
North Large School Division
St. Marys 23, Kane 7 – Final
Ridgway 45, Bradford 14 – Final
North Small School Division
Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany (Saturday at 1:30 p.m.)
Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0 – Final
Smethport 39, Elk County Catholic 6 – Final
