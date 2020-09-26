Week Three Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

September 25-26, 2020, PIAA District 9 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

District 9 – Week 3 Scores

South Large School Division

Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14 – Final

Brookville 44, Karns City 0 – Final

Dubois 24, Punxsutawney 0 – Final

South Small School Division

Union/A-C Valley 45, Curwensville 0 – Final

Keystone 28, Brockway 0 – Final

North Large School Division

St. Marys 23, Kane 7 – Final

Ridgway 45, Bradford 14 – Final

North Small School Division

Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany (Saturday at 1:30 p.m.)

Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0 – Final

Smethport 39, Elk County Catholic 6 – Final

