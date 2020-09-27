Forgery Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Stealing from Mother

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police filed criminal charges against a man who reportedly stole money from his mother.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges on Thursday, September 24, against 26-year-old David Webster Parsons Jr., of Pittsburgh:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Around 4:13 p.m. on April 20, a female victim, of Rouseville, arrived at Franklin-based State Police barracks to report five stolen checks. She informed Trooper Owens, of PSP Franklin, that she noticed five checks on her banking statement that were made out to her son that she did not authorize, according to a criminal complaint.

She reported that the five checks were taken over a period of four months, with the first check taken on January 28, 2020, and the last check taken on April 16, 2020. She then stated that the signature on all of the checks is not her signature, the complaint states.

On April 21 around 5:30 p.m., Trooper Owens interviewed David Parsons at his residence.

Parsons informed Trooper Owens that he did take two of the checks. Parsons was then asked if he would identify which checks he took, which he agreed. Parson then identified check numbers 471, 483, 520.

Trooper Owens then inquired why he earlier stated that he only took two, and Parsons said there were actually three because he forgot about the one check.

A preliminary arraignment for Parsons was held at 9:00 p.m. on September 23 at Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on October 28 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

