All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WWII Veteran Tom Miller
Tom Miller served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Thomas Charles Miller
Born: February 17, 1927
Died: August 20, 2020
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Tom served in the United States Army as a guard patrolman in Germany during World War II.
Serving his community as a member of the Foxburg United Methodist Church, he lived and loved life to the fullest extent and retouched so many lives with that creed. He believed in honesty, hard work, and providing for his family.
He was laid to rest in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.