A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light south wind.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.