Clarion County Recipe of the Day: NCXC Varsity Girls’ Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sunday, September 27, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7117Using Becky Greathouse’s recipe, the North Clarion Varsity Girls Cross Country team created dozens of delicious cookies!

Featured in the picture above are runners (left to right): Rachel Bauer, Jordyn Hendrickson, Kayla Aaron, Emma Buckley, Kaylee Castner, Nicole Fair, Brynn Siegel, and Katelyn Bauer.

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1 cup butter
2 cups pumpkin
4 cups flour
2 cups chocolate chips
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. vanilla
pinch of salt
2 tsp. baking soda

ICING:
4 Tbsp. margarine
4 Tbsp. milk
4 cups powdered sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

-Mix all ingredients together. Drop by spoonful on a cookies sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Let cool.
-Mix icing ingredients. Frost cookies when cooled.


