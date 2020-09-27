Clarion County Recipe of the Day: NCXC Varsity Girls’ Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Using Becky Greathouse’s recipe, the North Clarion Varsity Girls Cross Country team created dozens of delicious cookies!

Featured in the picture above are runners (left to right): Rachel Bauer, Jordyn Hendrickson, Kayla Aaron, Emma Buckley, Kaylee Castner, Nicole Fair, Brynn Siegel, and Katelyn Bauer.

Ingredients

2 cups sugar



1 cup butter2 cups pumpkin4 cups flour2 cups chocolate chips2 tsp. cinnamon2 tsp. vanillapinch of salt2 tsp. baking soda

ICING:

4 Tbsp. margarine

4 Tbsp. milk

4 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

-Mix all ingredients together. Drop by spoonful on a cookies sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Let cool.

-Mix icing ingredients. Frost cookies when cooled.

