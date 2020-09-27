Featured Local Job: Meal Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers in Clarion area to deliver prepackaged meals.

Meals picked up from Clarion Sr. Center.

Great opportunity to supplement your income. Competitive Wages offered. $100 bonus after 30 days on the job!

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview. EOE/AA Compliant.

