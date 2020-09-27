Phyllis J. Troup, 90, of Mayport (New Salem), died Friday evening, September 25, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on September 22, 1930, in Tidal, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Alice (Unger) Bowser. She was married on March 19, 1949, to Clarence A. Troup, Sr.

Phyllis was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church. She worked for Sylvania, Rolo, Nu-Be Garment and the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarence A. Troup, Sr.; three children, Jean Gruver and her husband, Gary, Larry Troup and his wife, Pam, all of Mayport, and Patty Goheen and her husband, Dale of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Cindy Strati, Ashley Anthony, Bonnie Cramer, Chad Troup, and Tyler Goheen; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, A. Joy Bowser of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard Bowser, Chester Bowser, & three infants; one sister, Donna Duncan; a great grandson, Payton Troup; and a step son, Clarence A. Troup, Jr.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, from 3 to 7 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at the New Salem United Methodist Church with Pastor Chad Troup and Pastor Bud Davis co-officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

