Emergency Crews Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash at Intersection Near Country Fair

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Routes 66 and 322 near Country Fair on Saturday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in around 1:24 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.

Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Shippenville Elk Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:11 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

PSP Clarion barracks is expected to release additional information on the crash within 48 hours.

