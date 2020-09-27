Say What?!: Wax Sculpture Melting in Florida to Raise Climate Change Awareness

ORLANDO, Fl. – A wax sculpture of a man and his granddaughter is being left to melt outside a Florida city hall to raise awareness of the dangers of climate change.

The nonprofit CLEO Institute installed the sculpture, depicting an older man and his young granddaughter sitting on a park bench, outside Orlando City Hall on Thursday as part of the “Melting Florida” campaign.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.