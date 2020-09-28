A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.