Anita E. Cauvel, a resident of 820 Reisenman Avenue, Franklin, died of a broken heart Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, in her home, after burying her son, Jim the day before.

She was born October 16, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska; a beloved daughter of the late John and Christine Morner Martens.

Anita worked side-by-side with her children and late husband in the family’s businesses, Cauvel’s Auto Sales in Franklin and Reno, and Cauvel’s Mobile Home Park in Franklin, until her death.

She attended The Franklin Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved sharing God’s promises from The Bible, and her faith with others.

Anita was married to Richard E. “Dick” Cauvel. They celebrated sixty-three beautiful years together. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Richard E. “Rick” Cauvel, Jr.; a daughter, Chris Moyse and husband, Gary; and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia, all of Franklin.

Also surviving is her sister, Diane McFall of Oil City; a sister-in-law, Carol Cauvel of Titusville; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, James P. Cauvel; a brother, Guenther Martens; and by her sister, Delores Light Schmader.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be planned and announced at a later time.

Interment in Franklin Cemetery was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses by visiting: Donate.JW.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

