Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

Monday, September 28, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try these mouth-watering scalloped potatoes for dinner tonight!

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
3 blocks (4 ounces each) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
1 block (4 ounces) Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
3/4 cup dry bread crumbs
Minced chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion, mustard, salt and pepper; cook until onion is tender, 6-8 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant. Whisk in flour; continue whisking 3-5 minutes.

-Whisk in milk; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened slightly, 8-10 minutes. Gradually stir in 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese; stir in Monterey Jack cheese. Add potatoes and toss to coat. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

-Transfer potato mixture to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour. Top with bread crumbs; return to oven until potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with chives.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


