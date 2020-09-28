Featured Local Jobs: Warehouse Packer and Admin Analyst
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.
Warehouse Packer in Oil City
$9/hr temp to perm 45 days
Clean and safe environment
Qualified candidates must pass pre employment screening.
Duties included but are not limited to:
- Picking material
- Package material
- Label packages for mailing/shipping
Call for more info: 814-437-2148
Admin Analyst
$15-20/hr – long term contract assignment
Monday – Friday 8am to 4:30pm
Candidates must pass pre employment screening
High school diploma/GED required
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools is required
Resumes:tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
Call for more info: 814-437-2148
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
