Featured Local Jobs: Warehouse Packer and Admin Analyst

Monday, September 28, 2020 @ 02:09 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.

Warehouse Packer in Oil City
$9/hr temp to perm 45 days
Monday – Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm
Clean and safe environment
Qualified candidates must pass pre employment screening.

Duties included but are not limited to:

  • Picking material
  • Package material
  • Label packages for mailing/shipping

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

Admin Analyst
$15-20/hr – long term contract assignment

Monday – Friday 8am to 4:30pm

Candidates must pass pre employment screening
High school diploma/GED required
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools is required

Resumes:tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
Call for more info: 814-437-2148

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


