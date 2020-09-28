 

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead With Gunshot Wound

Monday, September 28, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeCRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Fairfield Township on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Major Case Team is investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred at a location on Mule Road in Fairfield Township, Crawford County.

Police say on Sunday, September 27, early in the morning, a citizen who was driving on Mule Road saw a body lying just off the roadway and contacted police.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Destine Renee Conyers, of Townsville, was found to be deceased with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted later this week.

Pennsylvania State Police are coordinating their investigation with the Crawford County District Attorney and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Meadville-based State Police at 814-332-6911.


