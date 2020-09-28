J. Max Runyan, 90, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, September 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 8, 1930, in Knox; son of the late Ernest J. “Peanuts” and Evelyn Mae Wenner Runyan.

Max graduated from the Shippenville High School in 1948.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in the late 1950s, serving stateside for 3 years.

Max married the former Barbara Curll on April 6, 1957, who survives.

He worked as a Cost Accountant for the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 38 years.

Max was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion. He enjoyed going to car shows and driving his Cadillac. Max especially loved antique model cars.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barb, of 63 years; his daughter, Pamela R. Runyan and her longtime significant other, Scott Kindle, of Clarion; his step-brother, John Runyan of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Darla Rae Vogelbacher; and his brother, G. William Runyan.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Max’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA 16214 or the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood St, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

