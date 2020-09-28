Mr. John C. Cramer, 99, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab Center.

John was born on July 21, 1921 in Reynoldsville, PA to the late Reed and Helen O’Donnell Cramer. He married Joan McKillop on June 29, 1941 in Hancock, MD. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2012.

He was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School, class of 1939. After graduation John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an underwater welder in the Philippines during World War II.

John worked at and was a former partner at Teig & Co., and then was a consultant for Robinson’s Wallpaper. He served as General Manager for the Titusville OC&T for over 20 years.

He was a member of the Titusville First Baptist Church.

John served on city council for a number of years, as well as the Chamber of Commerce where he was past president, Oil Region Alliance, Friends of the Railroad, Crawford County Tourism, and was a member of the Titusville Lions Club, where he was past president, and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, where they visited all 50 states, camping, hiking, and working with others.

John is survived by three children, Jone C. Reagle and husband Terol of Titusville, Kay J. Cobb and husband Hugh of Alexandria, VA, and Jackie J. Cramer of Titusville; three grandchildren, Teri Lynne Mehaffie of Camp Hill, Susan Ireland of Palm Harbor, FL, and Wendy Munro of Callander, Scotland; four great-grandchildren, Kathryn Mehaffie, Kathy Sweezey and husband Brett, Chloe and Cassie Garland; a sister Mary Schuckers of Emporium, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Reed Cramer, Jr., and two sisters, Doris Songer and Donna Galford.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling, officiating.

Interment will be at Reynoldsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad 117 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Alzheimer’s Association 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr. suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

