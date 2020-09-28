New Election Ruling Mandates Counting Votes Three Days After Election

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners have acknowledged that a new ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court adding three days to count election results will likely impact operations for the county.

“Well, it’s making more work for us because we have to change envelopes,” Commissioner Wayne Brosius explained at last week’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners. “The envelopes are getting a new date on them. The state has again changed things on us, and we’re waiting for some direction from them as to how they want us to do that.”

The Supreme Court ruled that election officials should count mail-in ballots that are received as late as November 6 as long as they are postmarked by November 3.

“You know, there’s a possibility they will know that night,” Commissioner Ted Tharan said. “It all depends on how fast people send their ballots in; some people could wait until the last minute, but I think many people will be sending them in early.”

Commissioners filled five vacant part-time temporary positions for the elections. New employees include Catherine Allgeier, Lorraine Schoepke, Thomas McCauliffe, Lori Norris, and Cejae Wyman. Their hourly rate is $9.50.

“These folks have already been put to work, and Cindy (Callihan) says they’re all doing a good job,” Brosius said.

Commissioners waived GIS Data fees for LAIRD Recreation and Land Planning Services, LLC for a Piney Rail Riders Corridor Map to use in the preparation of a base map to conduct a feasibility study for possible grant requests for an ATV trail.

Two Hotel Tax Committee requests were approved. Continued advertising with PA on Display at the selected rest areas and all Welcome Centers in PA was approved. Also okayed was the printing/updating of 8,000 Clarion County Brochures and the printing of 10,000 Foxburg Rack Card for distribution for the PA on Display contract. The estimated cost of printing is up to $5,000.00.

October 2020 was also designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Contracts and personnel approvals included the following:

– Contract on behalf of CYS with Goodwill Industries of North Central PA for Independent Living Service – Driver Education Training. Cost: $60/hour. County Match: 13.46%. Term: October 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

– Contract on behalf of CYS with Children’s Aid Society of Mercer – Independent Living Service. Cost: $60/hour (as needed). County Match: 13.46%. Term: October 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

– CYS: New Hire. Kelsey Hawk to fill the vacant position of Caseworker I. Full-Time, Non-Exempt 4. Salary: $28,267.20/annually. Effective Date: September 14, 2020.

– CYS: New Hire. Kacey Ewing to fill the vacant position of Clerk Typist. Full-Time, Non-Exempt UMA. Salary: $21,840/annually. Effective Date: October 5, 2020.

– CYS: Adjust. Callout rate for the Training Specialist position to a $300.00 flat rate for availability plus an additional $25/callout after 4 callouts up to 8 callouts for 0-3 hours per week. Total of $200.00. $50/callout for after 4 callouts up to 8 callouts for 3-6 hours per week. Effective: September 21, 2020.

– CYS: Salary Increase. Barbara Plummer and Judy Myers-Rawson due to receive a pay increase from $41,481.80 to $42,527.84 since completion of the Supervisor Training Series. Effective Date: July 23, 2020.

– CYS: Salary Increase. Heather Haines due to receive a pay increase from $40,821.40 to $41,867.44 since the completion of the Supervisor Training Series. Effective Date: July 23, 2020.

– MH/DD: Promotion of Wendy Bundy from Waiver Coordinator to Developmental Disability Deputy Administrator. Full-Time, Exempt, 40 hours/week. Salary: $45,760.00/annually. Effective Date: September 21, 2020.

– Corrections – New Hire. Gaberiel Rupert to fill the vacant position for Part-Time Corrections Officer. Part-time as needed. Salary: $12.00/hour. Effective Date: September 28, 2020.

– Request from Girl Scout Western PA to use the Veteran’s Memorial Park for a Girl Scout sign-ups on Thursday, October 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

– Resolution #14 of 2020 – Multimodal Transportation Fund grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority not to exceed $3,000,000.00 to be used for the extension of Fiberboard Avenue in Paint Township, Clarion County.

– Resolution #15 of 2020 – Multimodal Transportation Fund grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for $1,395,794.00 to be used for transportation, infrastructure, and utility improvements in support of the Glassworks Business Park – Phase II development located on Grand Avenue.

Announcements:

– Work Session on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Administrative Conference Room.

– Commissioner/Salary Board/Retirement Board meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Administrative Conference Room.

– Treasurer Karyn Montana hired Kelly Yoca to fill the vacant position of Deputy Treasurer. Full-Time, Personal Staff, Exempt, 35 hours/week. Salary: $28,140.32.

– District Attorney Drew Welsh hired Kimberly Baumcratz to fill the vacant position of District Attorney Secretary. Full-Time, non-exempt, 37.5 hours/week. Salary: $12.49/hour.

