Pa. Dept. of Health: One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Two-Day Positives 1,594
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 676 new cases, in addition to 918 new cases reported on Sunday, September 27, for a two-day total of 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 156,826.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 21 and September 27 is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases. There were 19,538 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, September 27, and 1 new death reported for Monday, September 28 for a total of 8,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 1,855,491 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 396 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 28, 82% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029
9/25/20 – 806
9/24/20 – 853
9/23/20 – 898
9/22/20 – 834
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|431
|8
|439
|18
|Butler
|1045
|7
|1052
|25
|Clarion
|121
|1
|122
|3
|Clearfield
|319
|5
|324
|6
|Crawford
|304
|4
|308
|3
|Elk
|71
|2
|73
|2
|Forest
|15
|0
|15
|0
|Indiana
|699
|18
|717
|12
|Jefferson
|112
|0
|112
|3
|McKean
|57
|0
|57
|2
|Mercer
|725
|10
|735
|17
|Venango
|84
|0
|84
|1
|Warren
|43
|0
|43
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|835
|15620
|Allegheny
|12234
|172494
|Armstrong
|439
|6893
|Beaver
|1901
|19727
|Bedford
|242
|4494
|Berks
|7091
|49713
|Blair
|689
|17063
|Bradford
|156
|7563
|Bucks
|8819
|95345
|Butler
|1052
|21760
|Cambria
|579
|23092
|Cameron
|8
|440
|Carbon
|466
|9218
|Centre
|2551
|25939
|Chester
|6825
|80979
|Clarion
|122
|3255
|Clearfield
|324
|7478
|Clinton
|207
|4276
|Columbia
|893
|7687
|Crawford
|308
|8526
|Cumberland
|1877
|29982
|Dauphin
|3806
|44090
|Delaware
|11422
|106580
|Elk
|73
|2475
|Erie
|1552
|27585
|Fayette
|803
|15383
|Forest
|15
|776
|Franklin
|1777
|20569
|Fulton
|50
|1224
|Greene
|188
|4336
|Huntingdon
|404
|6126
|Indiana
|717
|9056
|Jefferson
|112
|3410
|Juniata
|191
|2299
|Lackawanna
|2555
|31280
|Lancaster
|7887
|77996
|Lawrence
|531
|7644
|Lebanon
|2049
|19504
|Lehigh
|5637
|58585
|Luzerne
|4114
|45610
|Lycoming
|694
|13199
|McKean
|57
|4335
|Mercer
|735
|11798
|Mifflin
|226
|6541
|Monroe
|1797
|22581
|Montgomery
|12209
|145502
|Montour
|174
|7819
|Northampton
|4503
|54075
|Northumberland
|1039
|11498
|Perry
|223
|4012
|Philadelphia
|31636
|273944
|Pike
|576
|6497
|Potter
|29
|1132
|Schuylkill
|1160
|18658
|Snyder
|315
|3440
|Somerset
|219
|10274
|Sullivan
|13
|481
|Susquehanna
|293
|4370
|Tioga
|70
|3372
|Union
|475
|11829
|Venango
|84
|4742
|Warren
|43
|3431
|Washington
|1346
|25141
|Wayne
|234
|6175
|Westmoreland
|2246
|42552
|Wyoming
|78
|2760
|York
|4851
|59261
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
- Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
- Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 36 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,803 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,026 cases among employees, for a total of 27,829 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,432 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 10,662 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
