 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Two-Day Positives 1,594

Monday, September 28, 2020 @ 01:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

LevineHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 676 new cases, in addition to 918 new cases reported on Sunday, September 27, for a two-day total of 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 156,826.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 21 and September 27 is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases. There were 19,538 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, September 27, and 1 new death reported for Monday, September 28 for a total of 8,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,855,491 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 396 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 28, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029
9/25/20 – 806
9/24/20 – 853
9/23/20 – 898
9/22/20 – 834

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  431 8 439 18
Butler  1045 7 1052 25
Clarion 121 1 122 3
Clearfield  319 5 324 6
Crawford  304 4 308 3
Elk 71 2 73 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  699 18 717 12
Jefferson  112 0 112 3
McKean  57 0 57 2
Mercer  725 10 735 17
Venango  84 0 84 1
Warren  43 0 43 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 835 15620
Allegheny 12234 172494
Armstrong 439 6893
Beaver 1901 19727
Bedford 242 4494
Berks 7091 49713
Blair 689 17063
Bradford 156 7563
Bucks 8819 95345
Butler 1052 21760
Cambria 579 23092
Cameron 8 440
Carbon 466 9218
Centre 2551 25939
Chester 6825 80979
Clarion 122 3255
Clearfield 324 7478
Clinton 207 4276
Columbia 893 7687
Crawford 308 8526
Cumberland 1877 29982
Dauphin 3806 44090
Delaware 11422 106580
Elk 73 2475
Erie 1552 27585
Fayette 803 15383
Forest 15 776
Franklin 1777 20569
Fulton 50 1224
Greene 188 4336
Huntingdon 404 6126
Indiana 717 9056
Jefferson 112 3410
Juniata 191 2299
Lackawanna 2555 31280
Lancaster 7887 77996
Lawrence 531 7644
Lebanon 2049 19504
Lehigh 5637 58585
Luzerne 4114 45610
Lycoming 694 13199
McKean 57 4335
Mercer 735 11798
Mifflin 226 6541
Monroe 1797 22581
Montgomery 12209 145502
Montour 174 7819
Northampton 4503 54075
Northumberland 1039 11498
Perry 223 4012
Philadelphia 31636 273944
Pike 576 6497
Potter 29 1132
Schuylkill 1160 18658
Snyder 315 3440
Somerset 219 10274
Sullivan 13 481
Susquehanna 293 4370
Tioga 70 3372
Union 475 11829
Venango 84 4742
Warren 43 3431
Washington 1346 25141
Wayne 234 6175
Westmoreland 2246 42552
Wyoming 78 2760
York 4851 59261

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 36 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,803 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,026 cases among employees, for a total of 27,829 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,432 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,662 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.