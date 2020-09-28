Pa. Dept. of Health: One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Two-Day Positives 1,594

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 676 new cases, in addition to 918 new cases reported on Sunday, September 27, for a two-day total of 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 156,826.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 21 and September 27 is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases. There were 19,538 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, September 27, and 1 new death reported for Monday, September 28 for a total of 8,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,855,491 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 396 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 28, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/28/20 – 676

9/27/20 – 918

9/26/20 – 1,029

9/25/20 – 806

9/24/20 – 853

9/23/20 – 898

9/22/20 – 834

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 431 8 439 18 Butler 1045 7 1052 25 Clarion 121 1 122 3 Clearfield 319 5 324 6 Crawford 304 4 308 3 Elk 71 2 73 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 699 18 717 12 Jefferson 112 0 112 3 McKean 57 0 57 2 Mercer 725 10 735 17 Venango 84 0 84 1 Warren 43 0 43 1

County Case Counts to Date