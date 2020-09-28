Say What?!: Store Sells Two Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets in Two Weeks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Lottery said an unusually lucky store in Montgomery County sold a $379,545 jackpot winning ticket just two weeks after selling a $1.4 million ticket.

Lottery officials said Family Financial Centers, a small store in Norristown, sold a Campground Cash Fast Play ticket Wednesday that scored the game’s $379,545 jackpot.

