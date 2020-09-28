 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

‘Searching for the Giants’ Hiking Event Set for Friday in Cook Forest

Monday, September 28, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Cook Forest Clarion River early fallCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A “Searching for the Giants” hiking event is set for Friday in Cook Forest.

The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2.

The Clarion River still harbors some hidden large and old trees, but you’ll never find them if you’re not out there looking.

The “Searching for the Giants: Clarion River Valley” trip will take participants to Arroyo as they search for little-big trees on the island at Beech Bottom.

The event will be an all off-trail hike along and within the river. Slippery conditions, steep banks, and high grasses abound. Hip waders and sturdy river walking stick will be essential for this mission. Organizers recommend participants either bring their own, or brave the chilly water to access this hard to reach site.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), masks must be worn, and social distancing in effect.

All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. The starting location will be given upon successful registration.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.