‘Searching for the Giants’ Hiking Event Set for Friday in Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A “Searching for the Giants” hiking event is set for Friday in Cook Forest.

The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2.

The Clarion River still harbors some hidden large and old trees, but you’ll never find them if you’re not out there looking.

The “Searching for the Giants: Clarion River Valley” trip will take participants to Arroyo as they search for little-big trees on the island at Beech Bottom.

The event will be an all off-trail hike along and within the river. Slippery conditions, steep banks, and high grasses abound. Hip waders and sturdy river walking stick will be essential for this mission. Organizers recommend participants either bring their own, or brave the chilly water to access this hard to reach site.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), masks must be worn, and social distancing in effect.

All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. The starting location will be given upon successful registration.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.