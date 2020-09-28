 

SPONSORED: For the Highest Quality C.H.I. Garage Doors, MCM Windows and Doors Is the Place to Go

Monday, September 28, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

mcm chi door 2If you are looking for the best of the best in garage doors, look not further than MCM Windows and Doors!

Check out their latest C.H.I. Garage Door project! This beautiful wood grain look makes the whole house blend in with its country setting location.

C.H.I. is the only brand that has a continuous wood grain, while others repeat their wood grain pattern every 6 to 8 feet.

mcm chi door 1

The specialty glass is one of many glass options that can add a detailed, personal touch to an already beautiful door.

mcm-chi-door-3

Call MCM today at 814-764-3708 for a quote on a quality C.H.I. door to improve the look of your home or garage while adding quality and efficiency!

MCM New 322 Location

MCM also offers customers’ one-stop-shopping for all kinds of exterior needs from windows and doors to siding and decks.

They can even take on whole house projects, replacing all of a structure’s doors, windows, and siding.

MCM Windows and Doors is the area’s only authorized dealer of many of the top brands including Viwinco Windows, Masonite Doors, C.H.I. Overhead Doors, and Larson Storm Doors and Windows.

MCM’s expert team has over 40 years of experience, assuring the jobs they handle are done quickly and to the highest of standards, and they strive to be the premier place to go to meet your budget, while also providing top quality service and products.

For more information, visit mcmwindowsanddoors.com or call 814-764-3708.


