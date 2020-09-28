UPDATE: Woman Injured in Crash Near Country Fair

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Routes 66 and 322 near Country Fair.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.

Police say the crash involved a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, operated by 50-year-old Paula M. Judy, of Lucinda, and a 2016 Ford Focus, operated by 58-year-old Patricia J. Floyd, of Manorville, Pa.

Floyd suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Judy was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

