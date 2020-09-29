A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

