Cal German’s Big Night Earns Week Three All-American Player of the Week Honors

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

cal-germanWEST SUNBURY, Pa. – A week after a loss to Brookville, Central Clarion was eager to make a statement this weekend against Moniteau. Cal German’s 425 yard and five touchdown passing performance in the Wildcats’ big 46-14 win over Moniteau earns him D9Sports.com All American Awards & Engraving Player of the Week honors for week three.

(Hi-Rez Photo Gallery by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography located here.)

(Photo captured by Kyle Yates)

German had a career night for the Wildcats, completing 17-of-33 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. The long pass was key for German, who was able to create big plays at will to tear apart the Warriors’ defense. Traditionally, Larry Wiser’s teams emphasize rushing the football, but after Moniteau’s defense sold out to stop the run, German proved that Central Clarion’s passing game is also capable of driving Central Clarion’s offense.

German’s strong chemistry with receiver Ethan Burford was on full display, as Burford reeled in seven catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Cutter Boggess caught five passes for 66 yards and a score, while Hunter Craddock snagged two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Read the full game recap here.

