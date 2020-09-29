 

Clarion Area Girls Soccer Demonstrate First Half Scoring Frenzy to Defeat Punxsutawney

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Evelyn-Lerch-accelerates-to-score-on-goalCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Girls Soccer team continued their winning ways by defeating undefeated Punxsutawney 5-3 in a District 9 showdown under the Clarion lights making the Bobcats a 4-2 team midseason.

(Pictured above: Evelyn Lerch accelerates to score on goal)

The mild temperatures continued as the Bobcats took the field early with an extra spring in their step. In the first minute of play center striker Evelyn Lerch found an open wing, Emily Grabiak who shot and scored against Punxsy. Less than a minute later defender Jenna Miller administered a penalty kick from a hand ball at mid-field and found striker Lerch for her first score of the game. Three minutes later Lerch intercepted a pass from Punxsy and took the ball around several defenders and shot on the lower left 90 for her second score making it 3-0.

Jenna Miller header.

Jenna Miller header.

Punxsutawney pounced on an errant pass back to Clarion goaltender Hannah Hazlett and scored to make it 3-1 Clarion. Star freshman striker Lexi Coull was ready to be heard. Left wing Joyce Kim accelerated past two midfielders and found Lerch who then quickly fed Coull for her first score of the game. Twenty minutes were still left in the first half and Lerch shook off a double team while dribbling the ball to find Coull again scoring her second goal to make it 5-1 Clarion.

Joyce Kim fights for position.

Joyce Kim fights for position.

Clarion head Coach Chris Schonbachler made adjustments in the second half by making a wholesale change of his offense and defense but keeping his speedy right side defender Robyn Stahlman in place. Sophomore Chesney Boggess took over goaltending duties for Hazlett. Boggess saw an enormous amount of action and ended up making 8 stops during the second half. Punxsy showed signs of life by scoring on a throw in and then scored on a penalty kick against Boggess making the Clarion lead 5-3 with 10 minutes left in the game.

Ruby Smith controls the ball.

Ruby Smith controls the ball.

The defense came back into their regular position and Boggess was challenged but the Bobcats were only bending and not breaking. Time and time again, midfielder Ruby Smith and Abi Frederick were able to clear into the Woodchuck side of the field. Allison Acey, Maddie Watterson, and Felicia White kept the Punxsy offense honest by continuing to play the ball to midfield.

The Bobcats return to action tomorrow night at Karns City and then travel to Brockway on Thursday, October 1st.


