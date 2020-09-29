Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Eggnog Cookies

These cookies by Agnes will melt in your mouth!

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder



1/2 tsp. salt1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg (plus more for topping)1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon3/4 cup unsalted butter (at room temperature)1/2 cup granulated sugar1/2 cup packed light brown sugar2 large egg yolks1 tsp. vanilla extract1/2 tsp. rum extract1/2 cup eggnog

FROSTING:

1/2 cup butter (at room temperature; I used 1/4 cup salted and 1/4 cup unsalted)

3 to 5 Tbsp. eggnog

1/2 tsp. rum extract

3 cup powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon for 30 seconds; set aside. In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip together butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until pale and fluffy. Mix in egg yolks, one at a time, blending just until combined after each addition. Mix in vanilla extract, rum extract, and eggnog. With the mixer set on low speed, slowly add in dry ingredients and mix just until combined.

Scoop dough out by the heaping tablespoonfuls and drop onto Silpat or parchment paper-lined baking sheets, spacing cookies 2 inches apart. Bake in preheated oven for 11 to 13 minutes. Allow to rest on baking sheet several minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Cool completely, then frost with Eggnog Frosting and sprinkle tops lightly with nutmeg.

For the Eggnog Frosting: In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip butter until very pale and fluffy. Add in rum extract and 3 tablespoons eggnog and mix in powdered sugar. Add additional eggnog to reach desired consistency.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.