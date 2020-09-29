 

BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Releases Identity of Driver Who Died Following Tionesta Crash

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police LineFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the driver who died following a crash in the Tionesta area on Sunday.

According to a release from the Forest County Coroner’s office, at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, a representative of the coroner’s office was requested to meet Marienville-based State Police at the Tionesta Visitors Center in Tionesta.

Chief Deputy Coroner Cody Magill responded to the call and found a man identified as Lawrence E. Treadway Jr., 39, of Renfrew, Pa., deceased in the Tionesta Ambulance Service vehicle.

The release states that approximately an hour earlier, further north on State Route 62, Treadway lost control of his vehicle near the Tionesta Fish Hatchery, and it then left the roadway and sheared a utility pole.

It was reported that when the ambulance first arrived, Treadway was still alive, but he then succumbed shortly after that, prior to being transported.

According to the release, there were no outward signs of injuries that could have caused Treadway’s death, and the trauma from the crash appeared to be minor.

According to Forest County Coroner Norman Wimer, an autopsy is scheduled to take place later this week to determine the cause of death.

State Police Investigating Driver’s Death Following Crash in Tionesta


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

