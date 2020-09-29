 

Diana L. Weaver

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5f723016b10bdDiana L. Weaver, 59, of Knox, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on September 27, 2020 following a five month battle with cancer.

During her battle with cancer Diana was given great care from her husband John, niece Paige, cousins Crystal and Connie and the Venango County Visiting nurses and Hospice program.

Born March 9, 1961, in Oil City, Diana was the daughter of the late W. Ron and Bonda Weaver.

Diana was a home maker and loved to help others. She loved to lay out in the sun, shop and take care of her dogs Snoopy and Rocko and her cat Hada Bella. Diana was a member of the Moose Club in Shadyside MD.

Diana is survived by her husband John Bradford, a niece Paige Weaver of Annopolis MD, two brothers Scott Weaver and his family of New Jersey and Jay Weaver and his family of Maryland.

Diana as preceded in death by her parents.

Per Diana’s wishes there will be no viewing or services.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


