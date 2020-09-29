 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Efficiency Powers Bobcat Volleyball Past Tyrone

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

1276_022CLARION, Pa. – Aryana Girvan and Erica Selfridge combined for 16 kills and only two errors to push Clarion past Tyrone in straight sets: 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.

(Photo: Aryana Girvan had six kills and only one error in the win)

The Bobcats were extremely efficient offensively, avoiding mistakes while converting nearly 40% of their kill chances.

Brenna Campbell was vital in Clarion’s success, forcing mistakes with her strong serves while running the offense with her 27 assists. The strong passing efforts of Korrin Burns and Selfridge allowed Campbell to take her time and run the offense, creating many high-value scoring chances for Clarion.

With the victory, Clarion moves to 6-0 in 2020.

Clarion vs. Tyrone  (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-19 Clarion

Set Two: 25-18 Clarion

Set Three: 25-16 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Aryana Girvan: 6 kills, 1 error

Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 1 error

Brenna Campbell: 27 assists


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.