Efficiency Powers Bobcat Volleyball Past Tyrone

CLARION, Pa. – Aryana Girvan and Erica Selfridge combined for 16 kills and only two errors to push Clarion past Tyrone in straight sets: 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.

(Photo: Aryana Girvan had six kills and only one error in the win)

The Bobcats were extremely efficient offensively, avoiding mistakes while converting nearly 40% of their kill chances.

Brenna Campbell was vital in Clarion’s success, forcing mistakes with her strong serves while running the offense with her 27 assists. The strong passing efforts of Korrin Burns and Selfridge allowed Campbell to take her time and run the offense, creating many high-value scoring chances for Clarion.

With the victory, Clarion moves to 6-0 in 2020.

Clarion vs. Tyrone (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-19 Clarion

Set Two: 25-18 Clarion

Set Three: 25-16 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Aryana Girvan: 6 kills, 1 error

Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 1 error

Brenna Campbell: 27 assists

