Leora M. Crisman, 93, of Parker Personal Care Home passed away September 28, 2020.

Leora was born August 24, 1927 in Turkey City, she was the daughter of Merle D. Reedy and Ruth S. Hunsberger Reedy.

Leora received her education from Nickelville and Salem High Schools in Clarion County.

She married Blain R. Crisman on Dec 25, 1944. He preceded her in death.

Leora was a devoted housewife and mother. She was a member of Big Bend Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to the Scrubgrass Senior Center. Leora was happiest with a house full of family cooking a big meal for them all to enjoy. Her flowers beds always looked beautiful.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children Richard S. Crisman and his wife Alice of Parker, Gary Crisman and his wife Bonnie of North Port Florida and her daughter Tracy Quaill and her husband Tim of Emlenton, son-in-law George Cuprinka of Emlenton, and a brother Lawrence M. Reedy of Grove City, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as four great-great-grandchildren.

Leora was welcomed into in heaven by her parents, her husband, her daughter Faye Cuprinka, her sisters Maxine M. Curtis and Beatrice Kriebel, her brothers Russel Reedy and K. Romaine Reedy.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service. Linda Gerstner, lay speaker from the Parker Personal Care Home will be officiating the service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

