Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 988 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 157,814.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 22 and September 28 is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases. There were 23,040 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,866,761 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 442 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 29, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/29/20 – 988
9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029
9/25/20 – 806
9/24/20 – 853
9/23/20 – 898

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  439 5 444 18
Butler  1052 7 1059 25
Clarion 122 5 127 3
Clearfield  324 5 329 6
Crawford  308 3 311 3
Elk 73 0 73 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  717 13 730 12
Jefferson  112 0 112 3
McKean  57 1 58 2
Mercer  735 6 741 18
Venango  84 3 87 1
Warren  43 1 44 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 837 15675
Allegheny 12305 173108
Armstrong 444 6941
Beaver 1905 19808
Bedford 243 4520
Berks 7141 50205
Blair 705 17197
Bradford 166 7653
Bucks 8849 95847
Butler 1059 21890
Cambria 585 23183
Cameron 8 442
Carbon 467 9265
Centre 2667 26374
Chester 6887 81590
Clarion 127 3272
Clearfield 329 7599
Clinton 208 4290
Columbia 907 7743
Crawford 311 8606
Cumberland 1890 30132
Dauphin 3830 44412
Delaware 11482 107515
Elk 73 2493
Erie 1563 27835
Fayette 809 15459
Forest 15 779
Franklin 1790 20793
Fulton 53 1273
Greene 188 4362
Huntingdon 405 6165
Indiana 730 9127
Jefferson 112 3445
Juniata 194 2356
Lackawanna 2579 31428
Lancaster 7938 78435
Lawrence 531 7672
Lebanon 2057 19584
Lehigh 5669 58874
Luzerne 4126 45834
Lycoming 699 13296
McKean 58 4365
Mercer 741 11851
Mifflin 229 6580
Monroe 1801 22725
Montgomery 12258 146213
Montour 173 7846
Northampton 4513 54372
Northumberland 1053 11551
Perry 228 4034
Philadelphia 31734 275625
Pike 579 6544
Potter 29 1138
Schuylkill 1175 18729
Snyder 325 3475
Somerset 219 10303
Sullivan 13 484
Susquehanna 294 4389
Tioga 73 3399
Union 475 11871
Venango 87 4760
Warren 44 3439
Washington 1364 25227
Wayne 237 6229
Westmoreland 2260 42746
Wyoming 78 2780
York 4891 59609

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 27 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,846 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,047 cases among employees, for a total of 27,893 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,436 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,710 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


