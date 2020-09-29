Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 988 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 157,814.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 22 and September 28 is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases. There were 23,040 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,866,761 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 442 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 29, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/29/20 – 988

9/28/20 – 676

9/27/20 – 918

9/26/20 – 1,029

9/25/20 – 806

9/24/20 – 853

9/23/20 – 898

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 439 5 444 18 Butler 1052 7 1059 25 Clarion 122 5 127 3 Clearfield 324 5 329 6 Crawford 308 3 311 3 Elk 73 0 73 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 717 13 730 12 Jefferson 112 0 112 3 McKean 57 1 58 2 Mercer 735 6 741 18 Venango 84 3 87 1 Warren 43 1 44 1

County Case Counts to Date