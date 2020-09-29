 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Seeking Information on Hunting Equipment Stolen in Jenks Township

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information on a theft of hunting equipment that occurred last week in Jenks Township.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Negley Lane in Jenks Township around noon on Saturday, September 26, for a report of a theft.

It was learned that hunting equipment had been taken from a hunting trail off of Salmon Creek Road in the Allegheny National Forest.

The stolen items include:

  • A Verizon Stealth Fusion Trail Camera, valued at $179.99
  • A green Big Game hunter two-person tree stand, valued at $400.00
  • A solar panel with attached 12-volt battery
  • Ratchet straps for the tree stand, valued at $60.00

The theft would have occurred sometime between September 21 and September 26, according to police.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.