Police Seeking Information on Hunting Equipment Stolen in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information on a theft of hunting equipment that occurred last week in Jenks Township.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Negley Lane in Jenks Township around noon on Saturday, September 26, for a report of a theft.

It was learned that hunting equipment had been taken from a hunting trail off of Salmon Creek Road in the Allegheny National Forest.

The stolen items include:

A Verizon Stealth Fusion Trail Camera, valued at $179.99

A green Big Game hunter two-person tree stand, valued at $400.00

A solar panel with attached 12-volt battery

Ratchet straps for the tree stand, valued at $60.00

The theft would have occurred sometime between September 21 and September 26, according to police.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

