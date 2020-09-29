Samuel Lee Adams, Sr., 65, of Distant, died Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born on June 28, 1955 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Ruth E. (Magness) Adams. He married Susan (Troup) on September 9, 1995.

Sam worked as a supervisor for Crawford Furniture in Alcola until it closed. He was lifetime member of the Distant Fire Company and helped with Bible School and was Youth Group Administrator at Oakdale Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed wood working and taking them to craft shows. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan Adams of Distant, four children, Samuel Adams Jr., and his wife, Kelli, of Emlenton, Nicholas Adams and his wife, Marta, of Clarion, Alicia Hetrick and her husband, Shawn, of Rimersburg and Amanda Jones and her husband, Adam, of Oak Ridge, eightteen grandchildren, Kaitlyn Arce, Andrew Adams, Hayley Adams, Vance Adams, Crew Adams, Luxxi Adams, Kaydee Pangallo, Austin Adams, Marisa Adams, Tristn Adams, Braiden Hetrick, Kira Hetrick, Baylee Anthony, Luke Wyant, Dylan Wyant, Shykara Fahringer, Kerrin Rozanski and Caitlyn Colwell, a brother, Roger Adams of Callensburg, and a sister, Judy Ishman and her husband, Jim, of Fairmount City.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 9 am to 12 noon at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. A private funeral service will be held with Pastor David Westover officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

