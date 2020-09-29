Say What?!: Romanian Mayor Wins Landslide Re-Election Two Weeks After Death

ROMANIA – The mayor of a Romanian village was re-elected by a landslide despite a major setback in his campaign – he died about two weeks before the election.

Deveselu Mayor Ion Aliman, a Social Democrat, was re-elected to a third term with 64% of the vote in Sunday’s election, which came days after Aliman died of complications from COVID-19 on Sept. 17.

