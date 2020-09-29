SPONSORED: Don’t Delay, Call Redbank Chevrolet Today. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t delay, call Redbank Chevrolet today at 814-275-2410. NEW vehicles are arriving daily!
Several Silverados are still available including TrailBoss, HD, and Diesels. Some are already sold, so don’t delay call Redbank Chevrolet.
See photos and pricing at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
Click here for hours of operation in Sales, Service, and Parts.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Pa.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.